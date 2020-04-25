Iowa reported 648 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, the biggest single-day jump, as the state prepares to loosen restrictions on certain types of businesses Monday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Iowa was 5,092, public health officials said Saturday. Of that number 1,723 confirmed cases have recovered.
The number of positive cases in Iowa is expected to grow in the next few weeks as the state rolls out its new Test Iowa initiative and offers drive-through testing in the state’s hardest hit communities. Roughly one in 91 Iowans have already been tested, state officials said.
Jackson County stayed at five cases; 164 people have been tested, and three confirmed cases are recovered.
The data the state reports each day is for the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. the previous day. So, the numbers released Saturday are from the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. Friday, April 24.
In that period, five more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 112, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
So far, there have been 34,350 people tested by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Friday that Region 5 had 76 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 13 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 31 in intensive care units, and 19 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 611 inpatient beds, 75 ICU beds and 184 ventilators available.
On Saturday, the state reported 293 people were hospitalized with 38 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred-eight people were in intensive care units, with 60 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
