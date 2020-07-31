Eleven more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Friday, with total number of deaths at 865 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 44,747 up 630 from Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County added one case for a total of 131 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 37% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 34% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 13% are in the 0-17 age group. In the state, 48% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 6% are in the 0-17 age group.
Of the 2,483 people tested in Jackson County, 5.3% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.4% of the 475,497 people tested. At least 34 people are recovered, according to local health officials. Jackson County has one reported death from COVID-19.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 13% are asymptomatic, 20% are pending investigation, 63% are symptomatic, and 4% are unknown.
In the state, 32,495 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 51 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 12 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 27 in intensive care units, and 10 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 318 inpatient beds, 79 ICU beds and 206 ventilators available.
Also on Friday, the state reported 225 people were hospitalized with 31 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-one people were in intensive care units, with 29 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
