Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 371,362, up 630 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The state reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 5,657.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County reported 2,237 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 39 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 7-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 4% on Tuesday.
Locally, Clinton County reported 25 more cases for 5,525 cases confirmed cases Tuesday, up one from the previous day. The county has a total of 87 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 7-day average of positive cases among people tested in Clinton County was 5% on Tuesday.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 23 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, five in intensive care units, and one person on a ventilator. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 561 inpatient beds, 93 ICU beds and 226 ventilators available.
Also as of Tuesday, the state reported 162 people were hospitalized with 33 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 40 people, with 18 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.