Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.