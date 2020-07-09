Seven more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Thursday, with total number of deaths at 739 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 622 from Wednesday to 33,012, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County added eight cases for a total of 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 48% are in the 18 to 40 age group, and 32% are in the 41 to 60 age group. In the state, 48% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, and 31% are in the 41 to 60 age group.
A total of 345,235 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 25,908 are recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Thursday, Region 5 had 27 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 13 in intensive care units, and six people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 353 inpatient beds, 68 ICU beds and 210 ventilators available.
Also on Thursday, the state reported 168 people were hospitalized with 32 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Forty-nine people were in intensive care units, with 22 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.