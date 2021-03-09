Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 367,900, up 611 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The state reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 5,574.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County reported 2,228 confirmed cases, up five new cases, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 39 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 7-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 3% on Tuesday.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 39 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with nine of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 10 in intensive care units, and two people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 506 inpatient beds, 92 ICU beds and 224 ventilators available.
Also as of Tuesday, the state reported 179 people were hospitalized with 28 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 33 people, with nine people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
