Sixteen more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 487 people.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 601 from the previous day for a total 18,262 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported. That is the highest number of daily confirmed cases since May 7, when the total rose by 654.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the IDPH. At least eight cases are recovered.
Testing has increased as the state is now testing any individual who requests a test. A total of 139,146 people have been tested, and 9,896 are recovered.
At her daily press briefing Gov. Kim Reynolds noted that testing and tracing contacts of infected people to determine the scope and to institute precise mitigation is “key to the efforts” of protecting people’s health and livelihoods.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Wednesday that Region 5 had 32 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with eight of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 20 in intensive care units, and 13 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 559 inpatient beds, 82 ICU beds and 206 ventilators available.
On Wednesday, the state reported 393 people were hospitalized with 32 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred nine people were in intensive care units, with 66 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
