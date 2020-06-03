Six more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 564 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 60 from the previous day for a total 20,012 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least eight cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 164,135 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 11,892 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Wednesday that Region 5 had 43 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with two of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 16 in intensive care units, and 11 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 440 inpatient beds, 73 ICU beds and 191 ventilators available.
On Wednesday, the state reported 314 people were hospitalized with 15 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred sixteen people were in intensive care units, with 76 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.