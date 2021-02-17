Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 330,507, up 598 from Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The state reported 43 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 5,306.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County added three cases since Tuesday for 2,073 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 37 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 14-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 11% on Wednesday.
The positive cases in the last 14 days are in the following age groups: 38% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 11% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 21% are in the 30-39 age group, 11% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 5% are in the 50-59 age group, 11% are in the 60-69 age group, 2% are in the 70 to 79 age group and fewer than 2% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the county, at least 1,908 people are recovered. At least 305,238 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Wednesday, Region 5 had 64 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 11 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 21 in intensive care units, and 11 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 400 inpatient beds, 70 ICU beds and 221 ventilators available.
Also as of Wednesday, the state reported 235 people were hospitalized with 44 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 52 people, with 20 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
