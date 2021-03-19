Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 372,991, up 540 from Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The state reported zero COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 5,672.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County reported 2,244 confirmed cases, up four from the previous day, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 40 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 7-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 3% on Friday.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 29 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with seven of those admitted in the last 24 hours, eight in intensive care units, and four people on a ventilator. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 436 inpatient beds, 82 ICU beds and 207 ventilators available.
Also as of Friday, the state reported 189 people were hospitalized with 45 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 44 people, with 21 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
