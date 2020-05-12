The number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was up 539 for a total 12,912 confirmed cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Tuesday. The statistics were released as Gov. Kim Reynolds delayed announcing the next steps she is planning to take to reopen the state and ease pandemic-related restrictions.
On Monday, Reynolds said she would make share those plans Tuesday; however, today she said she decided to wait one more day to continue to review data. The restrictions put in place earlier this month expire May 15.
Jackson County stayed at seven COVID-19 cases, with five cases recovered.
Eighteen more Iowans died, bringing the total number of deaths to 289 people.
Officials said 5,618 confirmed cases statewide are recovering, and a total of 81,288 people have been tested.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Tuesday that Region 5 had 51 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with three of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 21 in intensive care units, and 16 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 626 inpatient beds, 104 ICU beds and 198 ventilators available.
On Tuesday, the state reported 385 people were hospitalized with 28 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred forty-three people were in intensive care units, with 101 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The site was updated last week to provide more information and make it more functional.
