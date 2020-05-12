Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.