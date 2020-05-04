Iowa reported 534 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
The total number of confirmed cases was 9,703 public health officials said Monday. Of that number 3,486 confirmed cases have recovered. A total of 57,161 people have been tested.
Jackson County has a total of five cases. The state incorrectly reported an additional case on Sunday in Jackson County that was actually in Linn County. Also, while the Iowa Department of Health website says three of the cases in Jackson County are recovered, local health officials said Monday all five people have recovered. The IDPH is in the process of updating the graphic. In Jackson County, 208 people have been tested for coronavirus.
Four more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 188, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Monday that Region 5 had 57 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with eight of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 30 in intensive care units, and 22 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 696 inpatient beds, 96 ICU beds and 182 ventilators available.
On Monday, the state reported 389 people were hospitalized with 37 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred forty-three people were in intensive care units, with 93 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
