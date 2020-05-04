Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.