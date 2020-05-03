Iowa reported 528 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Iowa was 9,169 public health officials said Sunday. Of that number 3,325 confirmed cases have recovered.
A total of 53,186 people have been tested, state officials said.
Jackson County added one for a total of six cases; 208 people have been tested, and three confirmed cases are recovered.
Nine more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 184, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Sunday that Region 5 had 58 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 7 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 32 in intensive care units, and 24 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 757 inpatient beds, 81 ICU beds and 179 ventilators available.
On Sunday, the state reported 378 people were hospitalized with 50 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred thirty-three people were in intensive care units, with 93 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
