Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.