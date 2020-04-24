The state reported 521 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the biggest single-day jump, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Iowa to 4,445. Of that number 1,604 confirmed cases have recovered.
The jump in new cases is attributed to more testing as the state focuses on hot spots, Gov. Kim Reynolds said at her daily press briefing Friday. On Thursday, the state completed 2,712 tests, “which is significantly higher” than it was previously running through the process, she said.
The increase in positive cases is largely among essential workers, Reynolds said, adding that 30 percent of Iowa’s positive cases are related to manufacturing workers and 15 percent to healthcare workers.
Jackson County stayed at a total of five. Also in Jackson County, 153 people have been tested, and three confirmed cases are recovered.
Clinton County added three confirmed cases for a total of 47, with 516 total people tested, and 33 confirmed cases recovered.
Eleven more people died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 107 Iowans. Linn County had four deaths, Blackhawk County three, Polk County two, and Bremer and Scott counties each had one death.
There have been 31,973 people tested by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. Right now, one in 98 Iowans have been tested, Reynolds said.
No new counties reported confirmed cases, leaving 84 of 99 counties affected.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Friday that Region 5 had 76 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 22 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 36 in intensive care units, and 20 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 595 inpatient beds, 84 ICU beds and 189 ventilators available.
On Friday, 278 people were hospitalized in the state with 44 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred-four people were in intensive care units, with 60 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
