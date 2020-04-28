Iowa reported 508 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Iowa was 6,376, public health officials said. Of that number 2,164 confirmed cases have recovered. Ninety-eight percent of the new cases were in 22 counties where the restrictions remain in place, Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
A total of 39,823 people, roughly one in 79 Iowans, have already been tested, Reynolds said.
Jackson County stayed at five cases; 180 people have been tested, and three confirmed cases are recovered.
Nine more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 136, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Tuesday that Region 5 had 65 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 2 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 26 in intensive care units, and 18 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 671 inpatient beds, 101 ICU beds and 194 ventilators available.
On Tuesday, the state reported 304 people were hospitalized with 22 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Ninety-eight people were in intensive care units, with 64 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
