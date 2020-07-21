Six more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Tuesday, with total number of deaths at 799 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 39,420, up 503 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County added three cases for a total of 97 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 40% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 11% are in the 0-17 age group. In the state, 49% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 6% are in the 0-17 age group.
Of the 2,048 people tested in Jackson County, 4.7% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.3% of the 432,223 people tested. At least 25 people are recovered, according to health officials.
In the state, 28,319 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 42 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with six of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 21 in intensive care units, and nine people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 423 inpatient beds, 78 ICU beds and 209 ventilators available.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported 223 people were hospitalized with 23 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-four people were in intensive care units, with 32 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
