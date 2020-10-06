Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state on Tuesday were 93,398, up 497 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Ten more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Tuesday, with the total number of deaths at 1,398 people.
Locally, Jackson County added four cases from Monday for 409 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials.
Of the total cases, 14% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 37% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 28% are in the 41 to 60 age group, 18% are in the 61 to 80 age group, and 3% are in the 80 and older age group. In the state, 8% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 47% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 27% are in the 41 to 60 age group, 13% are in the 61 to 80 age group, and 4% are in the 80 and older age group.
The county has had three deaths related to the coronavirus.
In the county, at least 242 people are recovered. At least 72,257 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 13% are asymptomatic, 23% are pending investigation, 62% are symptomatic, and 3% are unknown.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 65 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 12 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 22 in intensive care units, and 11 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 436 inpatient beds, 62 ICU beds and 230 ventilators available.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported 413 people were hospitalized with 61 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 104 people, with 43 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
