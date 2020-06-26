Seven more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 701 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 494 from Thursday for a total 27,555 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 13 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 282,014 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 17,175 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 18 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, six in intensive care units, and four people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 445 inpatient beds, 69 ICU beds and 205 ventilators available.
Also on Friday, the state reported 141 people were hospitalized with 18 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Forty-two people were in intensive care units, with 24 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
