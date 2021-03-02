Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 364,318, up 492 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The state reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 5,498.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County reported 2,213 confirmed cases, the same as the previous day, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 38 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 7-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 2% on Tuesday.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 51 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 12 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 15 in intensive care units, and six people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 415 inpatient beds, 90 ICU beds and 228 ventilators available.
Also as of Tuesday, the state reported 209 people were hospitalized with 34 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 39 people, with 11 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
