Five more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Friday, with total number of deaths at 820 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 41,000, up 491 from Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County added five cases for a total of 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 39% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 31% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 11% are in the 0-17 age group. In the state, 48% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 6% are in the 0-17 age group.
Of the 2,266 people tested in Jackson County, 4.9% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.3% of the 442,256 people tested. At least 26 people are recovered, according to local health officials. Jackson County has no reported deaths from COVID-19.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details by county. Of the positive cases in Jackson County, 13% are asymptomatic, 19% are pending investigation, 64% are symptomatic, and 4% are unknown.
In the state, 29,148 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 42 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with eight of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 21 in intensive care units, and seven people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 349 inpatient beds, 76 ICU beds and 201 ventilators available.
Also on Friday, the state reported 230 people were hospitalized with 28 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-two people were in intensive care units, with 27 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
