The state reported 482 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the largest single-day increase, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Iowa to 3,641. Of that number 1,293 confirmed cases have recovered.
Jackson County stayed at a total of five, the same as Monday. Also in Jackson County, 142 people have been tested, and three confirmed cases are recovered.
Clinton County added two cases (one aged 41-60 and one aged 61-80) for 44 confirmed cases, with 457 total people tested, and 33 confirmed cases recovered.
The county hardest hit by new cases was Black Hawk, with 107 new cases, many related to an outbreak at a meatpacking plant there. It’s now reporting 366. Johnson County is close behind with 69 new cases and a total of 380.
Two new counties recorded their first cases, Cherokee and Humboldt, bringing the total counties affected to 84 out of 99 counties.
Four more people – all related to long-term care facility outbreaks – died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 83 Iowans. There have been 27,615 people tested by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Tuesday that Region 5 had 75 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 10 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 36 in intensive care units, and 24 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 635 inpatient beds, 96 ICU beds and 181 ventilators available.
On Tuesday, 214 people were hospitalized in the state with 23 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Eighty-nine people were in intensive care units, with 60 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.