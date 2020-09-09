Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday were 71,137, up 478 from Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Twelve more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Wednesday, with the total number of deaths at 1,185 people.
Locally, Jackson County added four cases from Tuesday for 244 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials.
Of the total cases, 10% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 39% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 33% are in the 41 to 60 age group, 13% are in the 61 to 80 age group, and 5% are in the 80 and older age group. In the state, 7% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 49% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 27% are in the 41 to 60 age group, 12% are in the 61 to 80 age group, and 4% are in the 80 and older age group.
The county has had two deaths related to the coronavirus.
In the county, at least 162 people are recovered. At least 50,937 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 13% are asymptomatic, 24% are pending investigation, 60% are symptomatic, and 3% are unknown.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Wednesday, Region 5 had 72 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with nine of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 24 in intensive care units, and nine people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 470 inpatient beds, 80 ICU beds and 216 ventilators available.
Also on Wednesday, the state reported 322 people were hospitalized with 32 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Eighty-three people were in intensive care units, with 37 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
