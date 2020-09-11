Today

Rain showers this evening, becoming a steady, soaking rain overnight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.