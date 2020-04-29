Iowa reported 467 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Iowa was 6,843, public health officials said Wednesday. Of that number 2,428 confirmed cases have recovered. Ninety-three percent of the new cases were in 22 counties where the restrictions remain in place, Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
A total of 41,337 people, per capita one in every 6 Iowans, have already been tested, state officials said.
Jackson County stayed at five cases; 182 people have been tested, and three confirmed cases are recovered.
Twelve more deaths – the highest daily number since tracking began – were reported, bringing the total to 148, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Wednesday that Region 5 had 66 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 9 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 28 in intensive care units, and 21 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 680 inpatient beds, 100 ICU beds and 197 ventilators available.
On Wednesday, the state reported 323 people were hospitalized with 42 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred people were in intensive care units, with 74 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.