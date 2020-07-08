Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 88F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.