Seven more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Wednesday, with total number of deaths at 732 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 463 from Tuesday to 32,390, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County added two cases for a total of 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 47% are in the 18 to 40 age group, and 33% are in the 41 to 60 age group. In the state, 48% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, and 31% are in the 41 to 60 age group.
A total of 345,235 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 25,908 are recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Wednesday, Region 5 had 31 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with three of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 12 in intensive care units, and eight people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 425 inpatient beds, 70 ICU beds and 209 ventilators available.
Also on Wednesday, the state reported 165 people were hospitalized with 23 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Forty-four people were in intensive care units, with 23 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
