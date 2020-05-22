Sixteen more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 419 people.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 461 from the previous day for a total 16,415 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Jackson County stayed at eight cases. Seven cases are recovered.
Confirmed cases and other data are now updated on the state’s website (coronavirus.iowa.gov.) in real time. Previously, they were updated every 24 hours. The website also includes more detailed information in all categories and serology information.
Officials said 8,834 confirmed cases statewide are recovered. A total of 119,469 people have been tested.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Friday, May 22 that Region 5 had 39 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with five of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 20 in intensive care units, and 11 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 445 inpatient beds, 80 ICU beds and 212 ventilators available.
On Friday, May 22, the state reported 362 people were hospitalized with 33 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred twenty-three people were in intensive care units, with 79 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
