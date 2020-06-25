Four more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 694 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 460 from Wednesday for a total 27,061 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported. That is the highest daily increase since June 4, when 694 new cases were reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 13 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials. Of the two new cases reported Wednesday, one was in the 18 to 40 age range and one in the 61 to 80 age range.
A total of 275,438 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 16,952 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Thursday, Region 5 had 15 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, four in intensive care units, and four people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 447 inpatient beds, 69 ICU beds and 209 ventilators available.
Also on Thursday, the state reported 137 people were hospitalized with 13 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Forty-two people were in intensive care units, with 26 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
