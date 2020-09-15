Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state on Tuesday were 75,275, up 460 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Eleven more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Tuesday, with the total number of deaths at 1,233 people.
Locally, Jackson County added one case from Monday for 265 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials. The county also added one death for a total of three deaths related to the coronavirus.
Of the total cases, 11% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 40% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 32% are in the 41 to 60 age group, 13% are in the 61 to 80 age group, and 4% are in the 80 and older age group. In the state, 8% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 49% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 27% are in the 41 to 60 age group, 12% are in the 61 to 80 age group, and 4% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the county, at least 173 people are recovered. At least 54,257 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 13% are asymptomatic, 24% are pending investigation, 60% are symptomatic, and 3% are unknown.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 57 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 14 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 20 in intensive care units, and six people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 413 inpatient beds, 61 ICU beds and 226 ventilators available.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported a total of 284 people in Iowa were hospitalized with 36 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-four people were in intensive care units, with 29 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
