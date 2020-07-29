Three more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Wednesday, with total number of deaths at 839 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 43,196, up 458 from Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 126 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 37% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 34% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 12% are in the 0-17 age group. In the state, 48% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 6% are in the 0-17 age group.
Of the 2,420 people tested in Jackson County, 5.2% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.3% of the 463,935 people tested. At least 29 people are recovered, according to local health officials. Jackson County has no reported deaths from COVID-19.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 13% are asymptomatic, 19% are pending investigation, 64% are symptomatic, and 4% are unknown.
In the state, 31,196 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Wednesday, Region 5 had 50 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with three of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 21 in intensive care units, and 10 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 307 inpatient beds, 82 ICU beds and 203 ventilators available.
Also on Wednesday, the state reported 246 people were hospitalized with 23 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-six people were in intensive care units, with 32 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.