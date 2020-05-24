Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Sunday that five more deaths of Iowa residents have been confirmed, bringing the total number of deaths to 450 people.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 446 from the previous day for a total 17,213 confirmed cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Officials said 9,216 confirmed cases statewide are recovered.
Due to planned maintenance from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday the Case Counts Dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov will not reflect accurate counts during the maintenance period. In addition, current information on other data usually reported daily – such as individual county data, number of people hospitalized in the various state regions, in intensive care or on ventilators – will not be available until Monday.
Jackson County on Saturday was at 11 confirmed cases, with eight cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
