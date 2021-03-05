Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 366,064, up 425 from Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The state reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 5,549.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County reported 2,220 confirmed cases, up six new cases, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 39 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 7-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 2% on Friday.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 40 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with six of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 15 in intensive care units, and five people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 413 inpatient beds, 65 ICU beds and 220 ventilators available.
Also as of Friday, the state reported 176 people were hospitalized with 35 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 439 people, with nine people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
