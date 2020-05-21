Twenty more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 403 people.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 420 from the previous day for a total 15,954 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Jackson County stayed at eight cases. Seven cases are recovered.
Confirmed cases and other data are now updated on the state’s website (coronavirus.iowa.gov.) in real time. Previously, they were updated every 24 hours. The website also includes more detailed information in all categories and serology information.
Officials said 8,505 confirmed cases statewide are recovered. A total of 115,031 people have been tested. The state hit a record high of tests Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds noted, with more than 4,000 completed in a 24-hour period.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Thursday that Region 5 had 43 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with six of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 18 in intensive care units, and 10 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 486 inpatient beds, 89 ICU beds and 251 ventilators available.
On Thursday, the state reported 376 people were hospitalized with 31 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred twenty-five people were in intensive care units, with 80 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
