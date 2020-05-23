Jackson County reported two new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11, local health officials reported. The new cases are both people in the 18-to-40 age category. Eight of those reported cases are recovered.
Meanwhile, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Saturday that 26 more deaths of Iowa residents have been confirmed, bringing the total number of deaths to 445 people.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 419 from the previous day for a total 16,767 confirmed cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Officials said 9,187 confirmed cases statewide are recovered.
Due to planned maintenance from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday the Case Counts Dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov will not reflect accurate counts during the maintenance period. In addition, current information on other data usually reported daily, such as number of people hospitalized, in intensive care or on ventilators, will not be available until Monday.
