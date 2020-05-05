05:49:51 AM

Feels Like:

Today

Partly cloudy skies. High around 65F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High near 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.