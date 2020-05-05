Nineteen more Iowans died from COVID-19, the highest daily number since reporting began two months ago, bringing the total number of deaths to 207 people, state officials said Tuesday.
Almost 56% of the deaths have come from long-term care facilities, Gov. Kim Reynolds said at her Tuesday press briefing.
“We know that the virus causes the most serious illness for older adults and those with underlying conditions,” Reynolds said.
The number of new cases announced Tuesday was 408 for a total 10,111 confirmed cases.
Nearly 80 percent of the new cases are from the 22 counties that are under tighter restrictions than the rest of the state, Reynolds said. More than half of the 408 new cases – 261 – are from Polk and Woodbury counties.
State officials said 3,572 confirmed cases have recovered, and a total of 60,569 people have been tested.
Jackson County has a total of five cases. Also, while coronavirus.iowa.gov says three of the cases in Jackson County are recovered, local health officials said all five people have recovered. In Jackson County, 244 people have been tested for coronavirus.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Tuesday that Region 5 had 61 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with nine of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 32 in intensive care units, and 21 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 635 inpatient beds, 96 ICU beds and 190 ventilators available.
On Tuesday, the state reported 407 people were hospitalized with 40 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred fifty-two people were in intensive care units, with 94 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
