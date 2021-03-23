Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 374,385, up 404 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The state reported eight COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 5,683.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County reported 2,244 confirmed cases, up two from the previous day, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 40 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 7-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 5% on Tuesday.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 23 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with five of those admitted in the last 24 hours, four in intensive care units, and no one on a ventilator. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 436 inpatient beds, 82 ICU beds and 207 ventilators available.
Also as of Tuesday, the state reported 185 people were hospitalized with 28 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 37 people, with 16 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.