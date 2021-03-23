Today

Rain likely. Thunder possible. High 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.