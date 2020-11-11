Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 166,021, up 4,764 from Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Twenty-six more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Wednesday, with the total number of deaths at 1,898 people.
Locally, Jackson County added 29 cases from Tuesday for 1,074 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials.
Of the total cases, 11% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 34% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 29% are in the 41 to 60 age group, 20% are in the 61 to 80 age group, and 6% are in the 80 and older age group. In the state, 9% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 44% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 28% are in the 41 to 60 age group, 15% are in the 61 to 80 age group, and 4% are in the 80 and older age group.
The county has had five deaths related to the coronavirus.
In the county, at least 493 people are recovered. At least 104,211 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 10% are asymptomatic, 37% are pending investigation, 51% are symptomatic, and 2% are unknown.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Wednesday, Region 5 had 264 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 58 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 65 in intensive care units, and 29 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 272 inpatient beds, 41 ICU beds and 195 ventilators available.
Also on Wednesday, the state reported 1,190 people were hospitalized with 230 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 210 people, with 101 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
