Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased since last Thursday by 4,560 to 284,866, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
One-hundred-and-one more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, with total number of deaths at 3,992 people as of 10 a.m.
Testing and reporting data has slowed down around the holidays and will return to more typical patterns in this month.
Locally, Jackson County added 20 cases since Thursday for a total of 1,788 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials.
The 14-day average of positive cases among people tested by county in Jackson County was 11.4% on Monday.
Jackson County has 29 reported deaths from COVID-19, the same as a week ago.
The positive cases in the last 14 days are in the following age groups: 14% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 19% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 14% are in the 30-39 age group, 11% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 8% are in the 50-59 age group, 19% are in the 60-69 age group, 8% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 6% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the county, 1,593 people are recovered, according to local health officials. At least 244,622 people are recovered in the state, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 118 people hospitalized with COVID-19, up seven people from a week earlier, with 18 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 37 in intensive care units, and 16 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 641 inpatient beds, 73 ICU beds and 215 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 571 people were hospitalized, down 15 people from a week ago, with 60 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred-seventeen people were in intensive care units, with 55 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
