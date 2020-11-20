Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 203,033, up 4,359 from Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Twenty-five more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Friday, with the total number of deaths at 2,127 people.
Locally, Jackson County added 28 cases from Thursday for 1,300 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials.
Of the total cases, 12% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 18% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 14% are in the 30-39 age group, 13% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 15% are in the 50-59 age group, 13% are in the 60-69 age group, 8% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 7% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the state, 10% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 25% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 16% are in the 30-39 age group, 14% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 14% are in the 50-59 age group, 10% are in the 60-69 age group, 6% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 5% are in the 80 and older age group.
The county has reported eight deaths related to the coronavirus.
In the county, at least 606 people are recovered. At least 114,290 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 8% are asymptomatic, 48% are pending investigation, 42% are symptomatic, and 1% are unknown.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 346 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 45 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 93 in intensive care units, and 47 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 346 inpatient beds, 31 ICU beds and 208 ventilators available.
Also on Friday, the state reported 1,447 people were hospitalized with 207 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 275 people, with 144 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
