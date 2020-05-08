The number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa grew by 398 for a total 11,457 confirmed cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Friday.
Jackson County stayed at seven cases.
Twelve more Iowans died, bringing the total number of deaths to 243 people.
State officials said 4,685 confirmed cases are recovering, and a total of 70,261 people have been tested.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Friday that Region 5 had 65 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with seven of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 34 in intensive care units, and 21 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 528 inpatient beds, 82 ICU beds and 206 ventilators available.
On Friday, the state reported 407 people were hospitalized with 34 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred sixty-four people were in intensive care units, with 109 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The site was updated Thursday to provide more information and make it more functional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.