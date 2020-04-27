Iowa reported 392 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Iowa was 5,868, public health officials said Monday. Of that number 2,021 confirmed cases have recovered.
A total of 38,150 people, roughly one in 82 Iowans, have already been tested, state officials said.
Jackson County stayed at five cases; 172 people have been tested, and three confirmed cases are recovered.
Nine more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 127, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Friday that Region 5 had 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 4 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 27 in intensive care units, and 18 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 750 inpatient beds, 91 ICU beds and 200 ventilators available.
On Saturday, the state reported 300 people were hospitalized with 31 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One hundred people were in intensive care units, with 58 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
