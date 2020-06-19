Three more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 680 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 392 from Wednesday fora total 25,127 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County add one case for 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 12 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 245,278 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 15,674 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 20 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, eight in intensive care units, and five people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 423 inpatient beds, 63 ICU beds and 219 ventilators available.
Also on Friday, the state reported 197 people were hospitalized with 16 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Sixty people were in intensive care units, with 37 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
