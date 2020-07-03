Three Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Friday, with total number of deaths at 720 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 389 from Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 18 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials. Of the two new cases added yesterday, one was in the 18 to 40 age group and one was in the 61 to 80 age group.
A total of 320,924 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 24,257 are recovered as of 10 a.m. The IDPH said this week that it is changing how it records the number of people recovered. It will assume every case recovered 25 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 25 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with six of those admitted in the last 24 hours, eight in intensive care units, and four people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 356 inpatient beds, 71 ICU beds and 218 ventilators available.
Also on Friday, the state reported 146 people were hospitalized with 32 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Forty people were in intensive care units, with 20 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.