Eleven more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 589 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 387 from the previous day for a total 21,093 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least nine cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
Of the three most recent cases in Jackson County, one is in the 0-17 age category, and two are in the 41-60 category.
A total of 179,812 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 12,444 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Friday that Region 5 had 37 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with three of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 15 in intensive care units, and seven people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 432 inpatient beds, 77 ICU beds and 193 ventilators available.
On Friday, the state reported 299 people were hospitalized with 23 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred two people were in intensive care units, with 62 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
