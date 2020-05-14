Twelve more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 318 people.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 386 from the previous day for a total 13,675 confirmed cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Jackson County stayed at seven cases, with seven cases recovered.
Officials said 6,231 confirmed cases statewide are recovering, and a total of 89,294 people have been tested.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Thursday that Region 5 had 45 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with three of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 16 in intensive care units, and 13 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 519 inpatient beds, 98 ICU beds and 204 ventilators available.
On Thursday, the state reported 405 people were hospitalized with 42 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred thirty-four people were in intensive care units, with 93 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The site was updated last week to provide more information and make it more functional.
