Iowa reported 384 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Iowa was 5,476, public health officials said Sunday. Of that number 1,900 confirmed cases have recovered.
A total of 36,090 people, roughly one in 87 Iowans, have already been tested, state officials said.
Jackson County stayed at five cases; 167 people have been tested, and three confirmed cases are recovered.
Six more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 118, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Friday that Region 5 had 74 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 10 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 26 in intensive care units, and 16 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 713 inpatient beds, 93 ICU beds and 197 ventilators available.
On Saturday, the state reported 286 people were hospitalized with 30 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Ninety-nine people were in intensive care units, with 55 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.