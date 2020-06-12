Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 77F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.