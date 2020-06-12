Three more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 641 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 381 from Thursday for a total 23,166 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County stayed at 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 12 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 212,827 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 14,058 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Friday that Region 5 had 23 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with two of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 12 in intensive care units, and seven people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 426 inpatient beds, 76 ICU beds and 295 ventilators available.
On Friday, the state reported 225 people were hospitalized with 17 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Eighty-one people were in intensive care units, with 47 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
