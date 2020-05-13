The number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was up 377 from the previous day for a total 13,289 confirmed cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Wednesday as Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the state will reopen for business this week.
Two weeks ago, Reynolds began lifting restrictions for businesses in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties. On Friday, those openings will be expanded statewide, Reynolds said. In addition, salons, barbershops and massage therapists may also reopen. All businesses are asked to follow Iowa Department of Health protocols.
Jackson County stayed at seven COVID-19 cases, with five cases recovered.
Seventeen more Iowans died, bringing the total number of deaths to 306 people.
Officials said 5,954 confirmed cases statewide are recovering, and a total of 85,719 people have been tested.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Wednesday that Region 5 had 49 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with seven of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 18 in intensive care units, and 14 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 559 inpatient beds, 99 ICU beds and 208 ventilators available.
On Wednesday, the state reported 388 people were hospitalized with 36 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred thirty-three people were in intensive care units, with 101 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The site was updated last week to provide more information and make it more functional.
