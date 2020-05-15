STAFF REPORT
Eighteen more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 336 people. All but two of those people were residents in long-term care facilities, said Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 374 from the previous day for a total 14,049 confirmed cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Jackson County added one case for a total of eight cases. The person is between 40 and 60 years old. Seven cases are recovered.
Officials said 6,561 confirmed cases statewide are recovering, and a total of 93,556 people have been tested.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Friday that Region 5 had 47 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with six of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 21 in intensive care units, and 15 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 516 inpatient beds, 82 ICU beds and 204 ventilators available.
On Friday, the state reported 387 people were hospitalized with 23 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred thirty people were in intensive care units, with 87 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The site was updated last week to provide more information and make it more functional.
