Nine more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Wednesday, with total number of deaths at 808 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 39,793, up 373 from Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County added four cases for a total of 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 41% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 11% are in the 0-17 age group. In the state, 48% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 6% are in the 0-17 age group.
Of the 2,142 people tested in Jackson County, 4.7% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.3% of the more than 420,000 people tested. At least 25 people are recovered, according to local health officials.
In the state, 28,607 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Wednesday, Region 5 had 40 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 19 in intensive care units, and eight people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 377 inpatient beds, 91 ICU beds and 209 ventilators available.
Also on Wednesday, the state reported 224 people were hospitalized with 29 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-one people were in intensive care units, with 31 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
