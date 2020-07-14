Jackson County on Tuesday reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases – the most in a single day – as the county saw a more than 500 percent increase in cases for the week ended July 12 compared to the previous seven-day period.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 368 from Monday to 35,830, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Three more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said, with total number of deaths at 755 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added 10 cases for a total of 72 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 46% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 25% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 14% are in the 0-17 age group. In the state, 46% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, 25% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 5% are in the 0-17 age group.
Of the 1,744 people tested in Jackson County, 4.1% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.4% of the 381,299 people tested. In Jackson County, 19.4% of the people tested Monday were positive.
In the state, 26,899 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 37 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 11 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 19 in intensive care units, and 10 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 435 inpatient beds, 91 ICU beds and 206 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 186 people were hospitalized with 28 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Sixty-seven people were in intensive care units, with 32 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
