Eight more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 528 people as of 11 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 351 from the previous day for a total 19,142 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County was at 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the new case reported Friday in the 0-17 age range. At least eight cases are recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
Testing has increased as the state is now testing any individual who requests a test. A total of 150,108 people have been tested, and 10,915 are recovered as of 11 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Saturday that Region 5 had 50 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with five of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 18 in intensive care units, and 12 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 418 inpatient beds, 86 ICU beds and 204 ventilators available.
On Saturday, the state reported 368 people were hospitalized with 29 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred eighteen people were in intensive care units, with 69 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.